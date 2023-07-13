Venezuela government’s ban on longtime foe draws attention to the opposition’s presidential primary

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Maria Corina Machado has been a longtime foe of Venezuela’s government, and not exactly a unifying figure for its critics. But the government’s move to ban her from public office has helped rally the fractured opposition and focus much-needed attention on their effort to hold an independent presidential primary. The ban was issued just days after she entered the race. It drew swift condemnation from heads of state, regional organizations and rival opposition figure Juan Guaidó. Even Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a key ally of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, has spoken out against the ban.

