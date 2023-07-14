Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has been found guilty of federal fraud charges. Harlan Kelly is one of several once-powerful city employees felled by a lengthy public corruption probe that has ensnared more than a dozen former officials, contractors and executives. Jurors found that Kelly tried to steer a city streetlight contract to a local contractor in exchange for deeply discounted construction work on his home. The probe started in January 2020 with charges against the former director of San Francisco’s public works department. Mohammed Nuru was the go-to bureaucrat for mayors for over two decades.

