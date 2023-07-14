Former Charlotte Observer Publisher Rolfe Neill dies at age 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The publisher of The Charlotte Observer for over two decades has died. Rolfe Neill was a longtime newspaperman and editor who led the paper when it won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for public service. That included one for reporting on the financial misdeeds within the PTL television ministry. Neill’s daughter told the Observer he died on Friday at age 90. Neill also held leadership positions in other big-city newspapers. But it was in Charlotte where he made his greatest mark within journalism and on a community. He retired as publisher at the end of 1997.

