Clervie Ngounoue of the U.S. and Henry Searle of Britain win the junior singles titles at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Clervie Ngounoue of the United States and Henry Searle of Britain won the junior singles titles at Wimbledon. The 16-year-old Ngounoue became the second straight American to win the girls’ singles title at the All England Club by beating Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-2. Liv Hovde won it last year to become only the second American in 30 years to do so. Searle became the first British player in 61 years to win the boys’ singles title. He defeated Yaroslav Demin 6-4, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.