Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The stage is set. Lionel Messi is about to meet his new fans at Inter Miami. An event billed as “The Unveil” is Sunday night at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. A news conference is scheduled for Monday, his first official training session is Tuesday and he could play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

