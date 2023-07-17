Alabama Republicans, despite Supreme Court ruling, reject call for second majority Black district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans has rejected proposals to create a second majority Black voting district, despite an order from the U.S. Supreme Court to redraw congressional district boundaries. Lawmakers must adopt a new map by Friday after the high court in June affirmed a lower-court ruling that Alabama’s existing congressional map — with a single Black district — likely violated the Voting Rights Act. Republicans have been resistant to creating a second Democratic-leaning district. On Monday they proposed a map that would increase the percentage of Black voters in the 2nd congressional district from about 30% to 42%. Plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case had proposed a district that was 50% Black.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.