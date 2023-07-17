Cardinal says the pope’s visit to Mongolia’s tiny Catholic community will show his dedication

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The young cardinal in charge of Mongolia’s tiny Catholic community says Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to a country with just 1,450 Catholics is evidence of his willingness to travel to the farthest corners of the globe to minister to even a handful of the faithful. Italian Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, who has been a missionary in Mongolia for two decades, spoke to reporters after delivering a speech on how Catholic missionaries “whisper” the Gospel there in hopes of spreading the faith. Francis’ Aug. 31-Sept. 4 visit will take him to a country sandwiched between China and Russia at a time of Vatican tensions with both.

