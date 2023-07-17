Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate. It was another historic moment Wednesday for the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president. Harris cast her 31st tiebreaking vote to advance the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to play the role of tiebreaker so many times was John C. Calhoun, who served in the role from 1825 to 1832. It took Harris 2 1/2 years to reach that number. It took Calhoun eight years.