Florida ban on property purchases by citizens of China and some other countries is challenged

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer representing Chinese citizens in Florida has told a federal judge that a new law banning them and some other foreign nationals from purchasing property in large swaths of the state violates federal housing discrimination laws. The American Civil Liberties Union asked a judge on Tuesday to block enforcement of the law. It applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure.” It also covers citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. Judge Allen Winsor said he would take a few days to consider the request.

