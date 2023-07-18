Navy veteran Hung Cao enters GOP race to challenge Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Retired Navy combat veteran Hung Cao is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. Cao ran an energetic but unsuccessful campaign last year for a blue-leaning U.S. House seat. He is a Vietnamese immigrant who spent 25 years in the Navy, serving with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia. In his announcement, Cao pledged to be a “fighter” at a time when he said the country had taken a “dark turn.” Cao joins an increasingly crowded field of Republican contenders aiming to run against Kaine, who is a fixture in Virginia politics and will be seen as the favorite in the race.

