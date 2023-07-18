Ohio lawmaker indicted on domestic violence charges with no plans to resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican state Rep. Bob Young has been indicted on misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges against his wife and brother. Despite Tuesday’s charges, Young does not plan to resign, even as House Speaker Jason Stephens has called for it. According to court records, police say Young struck his wife in the face July 7 and then threw her cellphone into a pool to prevent her from calling 911. He then followed her to his brother’s home, where he struggled with his brother and fell through a glass door, according to the report. Neither Young nor his lawyer returned messages seeking comment.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

