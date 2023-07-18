Police in Florida fatally shoot man suspected of stabbing the mother of his 3 children
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida fatally shot a 33-year-old man who they say stabbed the mother of his three young children and then opened fire on law enforcement officers after a brief pursuit. Tampa police responded to reports of a stabbing Monday afternoon. Chief Lee Bercaw says the couple’s children witnessed the stabbing. Police say their father then drove them to his brother’s house, where he stole an AK-47. Police spotted his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. They sat he pointed the rifle at them and continued driving until he crashed into another vehicle and began shooting at officers. They returned fire, killing him.