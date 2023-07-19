Judge nixes Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in New York state court

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush-money criminal case from New York state court to federal court. He ruled that the former president had failed to meet a high legal bar for changing jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein’s decision Wednesday sets the stage for Trump to stand trial in state court in Manhattan as early as next spring, overlapping with the 2024 presidential primary season as the twice-indicted Republican seeks a return to the White House. Separately, Trump is charged in federal court in Florida with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump’s lawyers can appeal Hellerstein’s ruling to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

