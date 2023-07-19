Israeli doctors hold ‘warning strike,’ caution that judicial overhaul threatens health care system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Doctors in Israel have held a two-hour strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary. The doctors say the plan will endanger public health by granting Netanyahu and his allies greater control over the country’s health care system. Doctors gathered outside Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, wearing scrubs and holding signs saying, “We are the wall shielding democracy.” Medical leaders say they will take more severe measures if Netanyahu’s government moves forward with a bill to limit the judiciary’s oversight powers which could become law as soon as next week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.