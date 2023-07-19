New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, says he will not seek reelection in 2024. The 48-year-old Sununu, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. The popular governor says it was no easy decision, but reached it after discussions with his wife and children. He did not say what his immediate plans would be and did not endorse a successor. Shortly after his announcement, Chuck Morse, former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate, and a former U.S. Senate candidate, announced his campaign for governor. Two Democrats, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, have also announced their candidacies.

