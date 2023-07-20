Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday imposed travel restrictions on most British diplomats in the country, a practice reminiscent of the Soviet Union’s tight control over the movement of foreigners. The Foreign Ministry said the policy was in response to hostile actions of London, and the UK’s support of “the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime.” Britain is among the countries most strongly supporting Ukraine in the fighting with Russia. Under the restrictions, most UK diplomats will be required to give Russia five days’ notice of intent to travel out a 120-kilometer (75-mile) radius and to state the purpose of the trip, the route, accommodations and planned contacts.

