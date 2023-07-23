Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize buying psychedelic plants or using them in private. Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants. Such plants include psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and mescaline. Psilocybin is found in what are commonly called magic mushrooms. Minneapolis still will prioritize laws against selling psychedelic plants, bringing them to schools or using them while driving. Denver was the first city to decriminalize personal possession and consumption of psilocybin in 2019. Oakland, California and Washington, D.C. are among cities that have followed Denver’s path.

