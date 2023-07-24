Ex-USC dean sentenced to home confinement for bribery of Los Angeles County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former dean at the University of Southern California will spend 1 1/2 years in home confinement for bribing a Los Angeles County supervisor in exchange for renewal of a lucrative contract. Marilyn Flynn was sentenced Monday in federal court and was ordered to pay $150,000. The 84-year-old was dean of USC’s School of Social Work from 1997 to 2018. She pleaded guilty last year to a federal bribery charge. Prosecutors say she concocted a scheme to funnel $100,000 that Mark Ridley-Thomas provided from campaign funds through the university to a nonprofit run by his son. Ridley-Thomas was convicted of federal corruption charges in March. He’ll be sentenced next month and could face years in prison.

