Michael J. Fox receives 2023 Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at Clinton Global Alliance

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and philanthropist Michael J. Fox won this year’s Elevate Prize Catalyst Award, which the “Back to the Future” star plans to use to further his foundation’s work to find treatments for Parkinson’s disease. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29 in 1991, received the award at the Clinton Global Initiative conference on Tuesday. The annual prize, which went to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai last year, includes $250,000 from the Elevate Prize Foundation and support to amplify the winner’s messaging. The foundation’s CEO, Carolina Garcia Jayaram, said Fox embodies this year’s CGI theme of “Keep Going” and was “the perfect person at the perfect time.”

