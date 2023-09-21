Chicago’s top officer says a White Sox game where 2 were shot should have been stopped or delayed

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s interim police superintendent says a White Sox game last month where two women were wounded by gunfire should have been stopped or delayed. Interim Supt. Fred Waller tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the Aug. 25 game against the Oakland A’s was allowed to continue without interruption because of “miscommunication” on the protocol for notifying Major League Baseball. Waller says the matter has been addressed and won’t happen again. Waller says police still don’t know whether the bullets came from inside or outside the stadium and likely will never be certain. No suspect has been identified.

