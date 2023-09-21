Labor unions say they will end strike actions at Chevron’s three LNG plants in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Labor unions say they will end disruptive strike actions at Chevron Corp.’s liquefied natural gas plants in Australia that provide more than 5% of global LNG supplies. Chevron Australia and the Offshore Alliance union partnership said Friday they had accepted an arbitrator’s recommendation to resolve a dispute over pay and working conditions. Neither side gave any details on the proposed contract terms. The dispute involves 500 unionized staff who have yet to accept updated employment contracts at the U.S. energy giant’s three facilities in the Pilbara region of Western Australia state. The plants account for between 5% and 7% of global LNG supply and union unrest since Sept. 8 has affected global gas prices.

