Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning is in effect from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that’s headed toward the East Coast. The National Hurricane Center announced “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. The disturbance was located off the coast of South Carolina and moving north at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 35 mph. A storm surge watch is also in effect, with storm surges between 2 and 4 feet forecasted. Meanwhile, Hurricane Nigel was still at sea over the Atlantic Ocean. Nigel is centered more than 500 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. The hurricane is moving northeast at 30 mph.

