Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some names are just the wurst. Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the distinctive wiener on wheels is reverting to the original. Oscar Mayer, which has several of the vehicles, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile name is toast. The Wienermobile rides again. The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand’s 100% beef franks and their new recipe. Oscar Mayer was headquartered in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

