Both parties want to win South Florida. Here’s one Cuban activist’s view of the political fight

MIAMI (AP) — Soon after Felix Llerena arrived in Miami in 2017, the Cuban activist was drawn to then-President Donald Trump by the Republican’s aggressive approach toward Cuba’s communist government. Later, Llerena’s mother was able to join him in the United States thanks to an immigration program launched by Democratic President Joe Biden. Llerena’s story illustrates how both parties are perceived by South Florida’s powerful bloc of Cuban American voters who’ve influenced presidential elections for decades. The Republican Party has made huge inroads in Florida’s Latino communities, flipping Miami-Dade County in the governor’s race last year. But national Democrats say they won’t give up on Florida and still think it can be a swing state next year.

