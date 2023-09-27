House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to make their case for pursuing an inquiry against President Joe Biden at their first hearing. It will be a soft launch of sorts Thursday with testimony from outside experts in tax law, criminal investigations and constitutional legal theory. It’s a high-stakes opening act for Republicans as they begin a process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a president, punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanors.” This is all while they face a resistance in the Senate from Republicans who are worried about the political ramifications of another impeachment — and who say Biden’s conviction and removal from office is a near impossibility.