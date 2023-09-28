Arizona says No Labels must accept all candidates even if the third party’s leadership opposes them

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top elections official says the No Labels party can’t block candidates from using its ballot line to run for office. That could boost efforts by opponents to force the movement for a third-party presidential ticket to release more information about its anonymous donors. The determination undercuts No Labels’ efforts to avoid reporting its contributors and expenditures under Arizona’s campaign finance laws. A senior official for Secretary of State Adrian Fontes notified No Labels in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

