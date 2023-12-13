Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested for setting fire to papers inside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place. Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor of the building, which was briefly evacuated. A court spokesperson says a person was taken into custody after setting fire to the papers then dousing them with a fire extinguisher. Those who evacuated were allowed to return shortly afterward. No injuries were reported.

