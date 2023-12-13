Stranger charged with break-in, murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have filed a murder charge in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, saying she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home. Samantha Woll was found dead outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21. Investigators believe she was attacked inside her home. A Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. Police say there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role. Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.