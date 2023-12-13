Skip to Content
AP National

The Republican leading the probe of Hunter Biden has his own shell company and complicated friends

By
Published 10:05 PM

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. James Comer, who is leading the House Republicans’ impeachment investigation of Joe Biden, has focused on the Biden family’s use of “shell companies.” Comer says the president’s family has used such companies to obscure their earnings from “shady” business deals. But Comer has a shell company of his own, too, which he uses to hold land co-owned with a longtime campaign donor. The arrangement enables Comer to avoid revealing his ownership stake in the land on his mandatory financial disclosure. Comer has denied any wrongdoing related to his shell company.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content