Liberals seek ouster from Wisconsin judicial ethics panel of Trump lawyer who advised fake electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Liberals are calling for former President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin lawyer to step down from a state judicial ethics panel. They say Jim Troupis is unsuitable for the Judicial Conduct Advisory Committee due to his role advising the fake Republican electors who admitted to taking part in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. Troupis is a former judge who was deeply involved in Trump’s efforts to overturn Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. He remains a defendant in a lawsuit filed against him, Trump’s attorney Ken Chesebro and the 10 fake Republican electors. The electors have agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit, but Troupis and Chesebro remain defendants. Troupis didn’t reply to messages seeking comment about the calls for his resignation.

