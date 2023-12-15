Arizona’s governor is sending the state’s National Guard to the border to help with a migrant influx

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has ordered the state’s National Guard to send troops to the border with Mexico to help federal officials manage an influx of migrants. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued her executive order Friday, saying the federal government is not keeping Arizona’s border communities safe. Hobbs asked President Joe Biden’s administration a week ago to mobilize Arizona National Guard troops to help Customs and Border Protection reopen the crossing in Lukeville, Arizona. The U.S. government closed the crossing on Dec. 4. so personnel stationed there could support Border Patrol agents scrambling to apprehend hundreds of migrants crossing daily into the U.S.

