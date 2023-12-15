Biden envoy to meet with Abbas as the US floats a possible Palestinian security role in postwar Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The United States national security adviser is set to meet with the Palestinian president to discuss postwar arrangements for Gaza. A senior U.S. official says this could include reactivating Palestinian security forces driven out by Hamas in 2007. The proposal was presented as one of several. It was the first specific indicator of Washington’s vision for security arrangements in Gaza if Israel achieves its U.S.-backed objective of the war: To end Hamas control of the besieged enclave. Any role for Palestinian security forces in Gaza is bound to elicit strong opposition from Israel, which seeks to maintain an open-ended security presence there.

By KARIN LAUB, NAJIB JOBAIN and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

