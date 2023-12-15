Chile arrests 55 people in a $275 million tax fraud case that officials call the country’s biggest

SANTIAGO (AP) — Chile’s police have arrested at least 55 people in a fiscal fraud case that could be one of the biggest in the history of the Andean nation, amounting to about $275 million. Those implicated in the scheme work in small and mid-sized companies in different parts of the country. Marcelo Freyhoffer, a high officer at Chile’s tax body, told journalists those arrested in the case were associated with companies that did not render real services and committed fraud through false tax documents. Their goal was to pay less tax or obtain fraudulent tax returns.

