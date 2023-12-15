Court upholds $75,000 in fines against Alex Jones for missing Sandy Hook case deposition

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut appeals court has upheld $75,000 in fines against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for missing a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook families. The lawsuit led to a $1.4 billion judgment last year against Jones for repeatedly calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax. Jones says he missed the deposition in March 2022 because he was ill. The state Appellate Court said Friday that Jones continued live broadcasts of his Infowars show when he was claiming to be sick with what turned out to be a sinus infection. Jones later did appear for a deposition and was refunded the $75,000 in fines he paid.

