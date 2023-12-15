Mayim Bialik says she’s out as a host of TV quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore. “The Big Bang Theory” actor has posted news of her departure on Instagram. Bialik says show producer Sony Pictures Television informed her that she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version. Former show champion Ken Jennings has been hosting season 40 of “Jeopardy!” by himself. Sony Pictures says in a statement that it decided to have a single host to maintain continuity for viewers. Bialik and Jennings had split hosting duties, but Bialik was the solo host for season 1 of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” In May, Bialik declared her support for the Hollywood writers’ strike and declined to appear on the game show.

