Sacramento councilman charged with illegally hiring workers, wire fraud and blocking federal probe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento city councilman has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local Viva Supermarket stores, underpaid them and cheated the government on COVID-19 relief funds. Sean Loloee and the general manager of his four Viva Supermarket stores entered pleas Friday to conspiracy, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings and wire fraud. Prosecutors allege Loloee intimidated workers, cheated them on pay, and tried to obstruct a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. Loloee, whose term expires next year, said he’ll fight the allegations.

