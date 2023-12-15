The West supports Ukraine against Russia’s aggression. So why is funding its defense in question?

LONDON (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orban’s veto of an aid package from Europe to war-torn Ukraine was the latest sign that Western support for the country’s defense against Russia has become complicated. Member nations of the EU and NATO are united in the idea that Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine is a threat to democracy. But support wobbles when it comes to government spending. That’s despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s continent-hopping tour to solidify support. His visit to Washington failed to convince Congress to approve $61.4 billion in funding for Ukraine. And on Friday, Orban blocked a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) financial aid package that Ukraine urgently needs to stay afloat.

