Boston Tea Party turns 250 years old with reenactments of the revolutionary protest
BOSTON (AP) — Patriotic mobs and harbor tea-dumping are returning to Boston on Saturday as the city marks the 250th anniversary of the revolutionary protest that preceded America’s independence. Saturday’s commemoration of the Boston Tea Party included scheduled reenactments of the throwing of tea leaves into the city’s harbor and community meetings that preceded the defiant act on Dec. 16, 1773. Tea for the reenactment was being supplied by the East India Co., the same British company that was at the center of the raucous dispute. The Sons of Liberty and others threw the company’s tea into the harbor to protest “taxation without representation.”