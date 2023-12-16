The Indian Navy is shadowing a bulk carrier likely taken by Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian Navy says it is shadowing a bulk carrier that was boarded by unknown attackers in the Arabian Sea. Suspicion has fallen on Somali pirates and the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen, with a crew of 18, is heading for the coast of Somalia. The Ruen sent a Mayday message on Thursday, the Indian Navy said in its statement. The navy responded to the distress call by sending its anti-piracy patrol warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the vessel, it added. On Friday, The European Union’s anti-piracy force in the region said the Spanish frigate Victoria was also on its way to intercept the “alleged pirate-hijacked vessel.”

