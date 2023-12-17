Ex-Jesuit’s religious community in Slovenia ordered to dissolve in one year over widespread abuse

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has decided to shut down a Slovenian-based religious community founded by a controversial ex-Jesuit artist. The archdiocese of Ljubljana, Slovenia said in a statement Friday that the Loyola Community would have one year to implement the Oct.20 decree ordering its dissolution. The reason given was because of “serious problems concerning the exercise of authority and the way of living together.” The dissolution of the community was the latest chapter in the saga of the Rev. Marko Rupnik, a once-famous Jesuit artist and preacher whose mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world. He has been accused of psychological, sexual and spiritual abuses against women in the community.

