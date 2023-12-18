France urges Lebanese leaders to work on bringing calm along the border with Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Lebanese leaders to work on reducing tensions along the border with Israel, warning that the raging Israel-Hamas war, now in its third month, could spread to other parts of the region. France’s Catherine Colonna discussed the volatile situation along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Monday with Lebanon’s parliament speaker and caretaker prime minister. During her brief visit to Beirut, Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group exchanged fire with Israeli troops along the tense frontier. Violence there erupted on Oct. 8, a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group attacked southern Israel killing 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

