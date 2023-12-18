Maryland Stadium Authority approves a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Stadium Authority has approved a lease extension for the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in one of the final steps formalizing a long-term agreement between the team and the state. The deal is set to go before the state’s Board of Public Works later Monday. The deal extends the lease for 30 years. There’s an option to end it after 15 years if the team does not receive approval from state officials for development plans next to the ballpark.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.