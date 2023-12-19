Feds raided Rudy Giuliani’s home and office in 2021 over Ukraine suspicions, unsealed papers show

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2021 federal raid on Rudy Giuliani’s home and office was spurred by suspicions that the former New York City mayor had illegally acted as a foreign agent by seeking the removal of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the request of Ukrainian officials. That’s according to documents made public Tuesday. The documents shed new light on the since-concluded investigation into Giuliani’s involvement with Ukrainian figures in the run up to the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was never charged with a crime as a result of the inquiry.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

