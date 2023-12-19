Group turned away at Mexican holiday party returned with gunmen killing 11, investigators say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Survivors of a massacre in central Mexico told investigators that a group of people turned away from a holiday party returned later with gunmen who killed 11 and wounded 14. Navigio Agustín Gallardo Romero, a Guanajuato state prosecutor, said Tuesday that nine men and two women were killed in the attack Sunday. The state prosecutor’s office had revised the death toll down to 11 Monday night from 12, explaining that there was confusion with a victim from a separate case at the hospital. Authorities recovered shells from seven different guns at the scene in Salvatierra.

