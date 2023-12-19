Southwest Airlines, pilots union reach tentative labor deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines and its pilots reached a tentative labor agreement after three-and-a-half years of negotiations, the last of the four major airlines to reach a deal with pilots. The Dallas-based carrier said Tuesday it was pleased to reach the agreement in principle, which it called a “key milestone.” Specific terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed, but pilots at American, United and Delta have won raises of roughly 40% over five years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.