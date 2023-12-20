Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway

Holiday travel is expected to hit its peak right around now. Airlines are confident they can handle the crowds, but it could come down to the weather. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the government will be holding the airlines accountable to operate smoothly and treat passengers well if there are disruptions. Auto club AAA forecasts that 115 million people in the U.S. will go 50 miles or more from home between Saturday and New Year’s Day. That’s up 2% over last year. Most of those people will drive, and they will save a bit on gasoline, compared with a year ago.

