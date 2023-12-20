Ukraine ends year disappointed by stalemate with Russia, and anxious about aid from allies
By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
The year started with high hopes for Ukrainian troops planning a counteroffensive against Russia. It ended with a disappointing stalemate on the battlefield, and anxiety about the future of Western aid for Ukraine’s war effort. In between, there was a foiled rebellion in Russia, a dam collapse in Ukraine, a near nuclear disaster — and the spilling of much blood on both sides of the conflict. Nearly two years since it invaded, Russia has about one-fifth of Ukraine in its grip, and the roughly 620-mile front line has barely budged this year.