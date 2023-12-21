A voter pushed Nikki Haley to call Donald Trump a ‘grave danger’ to the US. Here’s how she responded

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Haley is facing tough questions from voters as she campaigns in Iowa. The former South Carolina governor asked by a voter to label Donald Trump a “grave danger to our country,” but her answer was telling — revealing the state of the GOP primary less than a month before voting begins. Speaking at a town hall in eastern Iowa on Thursday, Haley responded, “What I have faced is anti-Trumpers don’t think I hate him enough. Pro-Trumpers don’t think I love him enough.” Haley was wrapping up a four-day campaign trip through small Iowa cities. Haley is battling DeSantis to be the leading alternative to Trump, who is far ahead in state and national polls.

