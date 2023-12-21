Dispute over criminal jurisdiction flares in Oklahoma between tribal police, jailers

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A dispute erupted this week between police officers from the Muscogee Nation and jailers at the Okmulgee County jail that led to one jailer facing a battery charge in tribal court. The confrontation underscored the tension between tribal authorities and some state officials over the limits of tribal sovereignty. The latest confrontation began Monday when tribal police attempted to deliver a man arrested for suspecdted fentanyl possession to the county jail. Jailers refused to accept the prisoner, and a scuffle broke out between a jailer and a tribal officer. The jailer was charged Wednesday in tribal court with battery, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jail officials did not respond to a message Thursday seeking comment.

