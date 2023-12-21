Pornhub owner agrees to pay $1.8M and independent monitor to resolve sex trafficking-related charge

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of Pornhub, one of the world’s largest adult content websites, has admitted to profiting from sex trafficking and agreed to make payments to women whose videos were posted without their consent. Federal prosecutors in New York announced Thursday that Aylo Holdings reached a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve a charge of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions involving sex trafficking proceeds. The deal calls for the Canadian company to pay the U.S. more than $1.8 million and make separate payments to the female victims. It also requires appointment of an independent monitor to oversee Aylo’s operations for three years.

